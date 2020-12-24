Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $527.50

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 527.50 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.89), with a volume of 48543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.70).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467.71 ($6.11).

The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

