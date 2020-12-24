VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading 1% Higher

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 21,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 48,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

