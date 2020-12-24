Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $129,331.49 and $22,751.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

