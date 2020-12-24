Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

VIE opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viela Bio by 72.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

