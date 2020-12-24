Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.00. 8,316,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 1,300,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a PE ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $4,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

