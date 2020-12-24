Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 31,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

