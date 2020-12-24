VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

