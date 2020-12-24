Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells $118,677.95 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

VIR stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

