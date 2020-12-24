Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.90. 1,126,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,549,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

