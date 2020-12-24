Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 35,162 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MOXC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Moxian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

