Virtu Financial LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BORR. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Borr Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BORR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.