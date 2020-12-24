Virtu Financial LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 1,468.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,796 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

