Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NAKD stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Naked Brand Group Limited has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Naked Brand Group Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

