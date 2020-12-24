Virtu Financial LLC Invests $50,000 in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

