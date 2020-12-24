Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIL opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

