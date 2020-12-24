Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eros STX Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Eros STX Global by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eros STX Global by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EROS opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $279.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Eros STX Global Profile

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

