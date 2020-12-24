Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 635,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,363. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.