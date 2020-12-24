VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s previous close.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.