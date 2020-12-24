Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.48 and last traded at $40.40. 342,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 389,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.