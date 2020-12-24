Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.85

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 124297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

