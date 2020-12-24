Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $515,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autohome by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.54.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

