Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 375.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $189.55 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

