Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

TPIC stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

