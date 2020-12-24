Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $229.55 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

