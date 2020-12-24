Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,610 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $189.16.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

