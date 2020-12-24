Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Innospec by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innospec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.