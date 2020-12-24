Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 222.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,710,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 4.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.