W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

