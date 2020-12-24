Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

WRI opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

