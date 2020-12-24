Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BG Staffing by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BG Staffing by 24.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BG Staffing by 47.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $12.83 on Thursday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.