Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Transcat were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.