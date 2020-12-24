Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSE PMX opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

