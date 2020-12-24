Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

