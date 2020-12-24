Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $470,000 Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 398.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 61.91. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

