Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

WELL stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

