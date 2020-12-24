Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 1,601,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after buying an additional 1,177,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 63.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 586,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 848.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

