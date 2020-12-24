WhiteCoin Trading Up 5.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $56.41 million and $45,883.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007030 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2,550.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

