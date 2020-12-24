William C. Griffiths Sells 100,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

