William C. Martin Sells 116,295 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 116,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $1,071,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $294,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IMMR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $238.12 million, a PE ratio of -176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

