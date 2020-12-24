Wing Market Capitalization Tops $13.19 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $1.30 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $15.01 or 0.00063852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00674722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00151840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00370229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,378,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,976 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance.

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

