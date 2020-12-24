Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

WGO opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 169,615 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,139,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

