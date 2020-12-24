Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

