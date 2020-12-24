Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 82,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

