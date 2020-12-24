WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 127,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 103,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12.

