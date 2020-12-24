WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.00

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.00 and traded as high as $71.25. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 18,413 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

