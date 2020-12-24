Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MRWSY stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,699. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.