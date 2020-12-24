Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 480,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,720 shares of company stock worth $10,143,171. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

