World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 205,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,515 shares of company stock worth $995,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INT opened at $31.02 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.