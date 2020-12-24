Worldcore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $283.00 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $125,813.43 and approximately $283.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00329259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore (CRYPTO:WRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.