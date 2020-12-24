Wownero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,477.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Wownero has a total market cap of $938,052.41 and $189,477.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00691174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00181458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00049796 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

